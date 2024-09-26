EnergyAustralia Fined $14 Million for Misleading Consumers on Power Prices

One of Australia ’s biggest energy retailers has been hit with a $14 million fine for misleading more than half a million consumers about power prices just as bills were spiking due to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said EnergyAustralia had breached laws designed to help consumers compare electricity offers and find the best deal.

Energyaustralia Misleading Consumers Power Prices Australia Energy Crisis

