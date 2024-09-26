Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm On Sale For $56.27!

If you have not tried this popular cleansing balm, now is the perfect time to get your hands on it. The Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a 3-in-1 melting facial cleanser for a deep cleaning wash. The cleansing balm is normally $84 but, for a limited time only, is on sale for $56.27 on Amazon Australia. I love this cleansing balm and use it myself. It is infused with nine nourishing essential oils and also acts as a daily moisturising makeup remover for clean and glowing skin.

You can use it in your daily skincare routine as a cleanser or weekly as a face mask — just gently massage it over your face, neck and decolletage. This unique formula also contains superhero algae Padina pavonica, a brown algae found on the Mediterranean coast that is known to support the feeling of hydration. It also features plant oils such as elderberry and optimega which contain fatty acids and micronutrients that are key to keeping the skin healthy. The cleansing balm has a 4.

