Electric Scooter Firm Beam Won't Say If It Will Pay Back Alleged Defraudment

The electric scooter hire company accused of defrauding Brisbane won’t say if it plans to pay back any money, preferring to wait for the outcome of its own investigation.
Beam was alleged to have exceeded its cap of 1800 scooters across the city by about 500 every day, using “ghost” devices to increase profits – depriving ratepayers of about $330,000 in the process, Brisbane City Council claims.So far, 1000 Beam scooters have been taken off Brisbane’s streets, with the remainder to be collected by December.
The council has so far taken 1000 Beam scooters off the streets, with about the same number yet to be collected. The remainder will be gone by December at the latest, with a new operator set to be introduced, a council spokesperson confirmed. “The devices will be progressively removed over three months in line with the conditions of the contract,” the spokesperson said.
Beam has previously disputed all allegations, and suggested it may take action against the decision to cancel its contract.“The decision is surprising, given our positive interactions with the council on this matter to date,” it told“We disagree with the reported assertions and claims made by Brisbane City Council on this matter and believe council’s findings are highly premature. We will now be reviewing our options.
Electric Scooters Defraudment Brisbane City Council Beam Investigation
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »