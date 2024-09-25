Electric Scooter Firm Beam Won't Say If It Will Pay Back Alleged Defraudment

The electric scooter hire company accused of defrauding Brisbane won’t say if it plans to pay back any money, preferring to wait for the outcome of its own investigation.

Beam was alleged to have exceeded its cap of 1800 scooters across the city by about 500 every day, using “ghost” devices to increase profits – depriving ratepayers of about $330,000 in the process, Brisbane City Council claims.So far, 1000 Beam scooters have been taken off Brisbane’s streets, with the remainder to be collected by December.

The council has so far taken 1000 Beam scooters off the streets, with about the same number yet to be collected. The remainder will be gone by December at the latest, with a new operator set to be introduced, a council spokesperson confirmed. “The devices will be progressively removed over three months in line with the conditions of the contract,” the spokesperson said.

Beam has previously disputed all allegations, and suggested it may take action against the decision to cancel its contract.“The decision is surprising, given our positive interactions with the council on this matter to date,” it told“We disagree with the reported assertions and claims made by Brisbane City Council on this matter and believe council’s findings are highly premature. We will now be reviewing our options.

Electric Scooters Defraudment Brisbane City Council Beam Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brisbane cancels Beam contract as e-scooter company accused of misleading councilsBrisbane council will refer the Singapore firm to Australia's corporate watchdog and potentially police, alleging the company owes $330,000 in unpaid fees and exceeded safety caps by nearly a third in the 12 months to July.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Brisbane cancels Beam contract as e-scooter controversy growsThe purple e-scooters have disappeared from the city’s streets after allegations their operator was running 500 more devices than their contract allowed.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brisbane e-scooter operator Beam loses licence over alleged breach of daily capCity council alleges cap on scooter numbers ‘systematically exceeded’ by 500 a day but company ‘disagrees’ with claims, saying it is ‘reviewing options’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Beam Mobility e-scooters to be banned from Canberra's streets after investigation found firm manipulated dataThe ACT Government won't renew Beam Mobility's e-scooter permit after an investigation found the firm manipulated data about its fleet.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Beam e-scooters still in Brisbane weeks after council contract cancelledThe council says there is no firm date for when Beam Mobility's e-scooters must be gone from Brisbane but their removal will be finalised 'as soon as possible'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Beam E-Scooters Removed from Brisbane Over Alleged FraudBrisbane City Council has removed around 1,000 Beam e-scooters from the streets following an investigation that found the company was allegedly defrauding the city by operating hundreds of unregistered “ghost” scooters.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »