Egg shortages continue as avian influenza impacts supply

Many supermarket shelves remain empty across the country, as avian influenza and seasonal conditions continue to disrupt the supply of eggs. Coles and Woolworths, along with other independent stores have told the ABC there is still a limited availability of eggs, after Joshua Murray is the founder of Josh's Rainbow Eggs and sells in Coles, Woolworths and independent stores in Victoria and parts of New South Wales.
'There's almost 2 million birds out of the supply chain and there's no ability to import eggs,' Mr Murray said.'We aren't able to capitalise on any increased sales opportunity because we can't ramp up production overnight. 'It takes an incredible amount of foresight and investment to increase production … so I think that's why you're not seeing many eggs on the shelf.'Egg Farmers of Australia chief executive Melinda Hashimoto said she was aware of the lasting effects of avian influenza, but said increasing numbers took time. 'Many people are not aware that hens do not start laying until around 16 weeks of age so when rearing flocks, there is a time needed for birds to grow into production and start laying eggs,' Ms Hashimoto said.'Hens' production falls in winter with cold weather and shorter hours of light before we hit the spring flush.''Many people are supporting local egg farmer shops and outlets such as fruit markets and local butchers who stock eggs.'Fred Harrison is the chief executive of Ritchies IGA and oversees more than 140 independent stores across the east coast of Australia.'It comes in dribs and drabs,' Mr Harrison said
Eggs Avian Influenza Shortages Supply Chain Agriculture
