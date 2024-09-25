Egg-Freezing Women Are More Altruistic Than You Think

In the early days of egg freezing , young women who wanted to protect their chance at parenthood battled the perception they were “selfish careerists” who had chosen to pursue other goals before babies.
The truth, Agresta has shown in fresh data, is quite the opposite. These women are “consistently altruistic”, she said. Even if they were unable to have children, most said they would still help another woman have a baby with their eggs.“This study has shown that parenthood is very important to , and if the dynamics of their life are such that they aren’t able to achieve that for whatever reason, they’re cognisant of how important it was to them and happy to pass it on to someone else,” Agresta said.
Medical secretary Shari Gould, 34, has polycystic ovary syndrome and is single, but chose to freeze some of her eggs as insurance for her future hopes to have a family. “If it’s something I can do to help other couples out there – it’s going to do nothing to me because I’ve already gone through the process – so if I could, why wouldn’t I?”
