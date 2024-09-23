Dutton Vows To Axe Labor's Indigenous Ambassador

Peter Dutton vows to axe Labor 's high spending Indigenous ambassador, Labor 's primary vote drops to its lowest level since 2022 over lack of action on housing and cost of living . Plus, Sean ' Diddy ' Combs' powerful influence within the Democrat party.

Dutton Labor Indigenous Ambassador Housing Cost Of Living Diddy Democrats

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tanya Plibersek accuses Peter Dutton of intent to ignore Indigenous heritage for mining projectsEnvironment minister lambasts opposition leader over vow to overturn her rejection of tailings dam at McPhillamys goldmine

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Dutton derails Labor’s plans to announce aged care reforms billPeter Dutton’s Opposition has scuppered plans by the government to announce aged care reforms as early as tomorrow, deciding to not even put the reforms on the Coalition party room in Canberra on Tuesday.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Why is Labor trying to reform the RBA and why is Peter Dutton opposing the changes?The Coalition has indicated it won’t support the reforms, which it says could let Labor allies take control of interest rates

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Dutton says internal polling puts Labor within reach as Opposition confidence growsThere seems a new air of confidence around Peter Dutton and it comes from two things: the government is stumbling more by the day, and the Opposition&x27;s internal polling says they could win the next election.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

McPhillamys stoush is perfect seam for Dutton to mine for disaffected Labor votesThe Coalition leader is hoping use the voice campaign playbook to wedge the Albanese government over mining and the economy

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

How Dutton is recruiting Labor to do his job for himFor Labor, talking about its own policy somehow keeps turning into an ad for the opposition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »