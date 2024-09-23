Dutton pitches 'pragmatism' on nuclear, but offers no answers on costs

In a speech that avoided answering one of the biggest questions hanging over his policy to build nuclear reactors at seven sites around Australia,posed a very similar one about his opponents and their plans to phase out fossil fuels .

“Yes, our nuclear plan does have significant upfront cost,” Dutton said. “… But a whole new and vast transmission network and infrastructure won’t be needed.”He has still provided no evidence to support this statement, nor any further detail beyond naming seven sites and indicating he favours small modular reactors.

What is evident from Dutton’s speech is that he knows, as the government does, that it won’t be arguments about three-eyed fish or even earthquake fault lines that will swing voters for or against nuclear power as they think about which way to vote. It’s what it will cost and whether nuclear can actually address Australia’s energy challenges.

He didn’t mention having to keep coal in the mix for a lot longer. But that’s certainly what his Coalition partners, the Nationals, have been saying with a nudge and a wink, whenever they are in receptive company.

Nuclear Energy Peter Dutton Australian Politics Energy Policy Fossil Fuels

