Dozens Of Missiles Fired At Israel In Largest Attack For Years

Guardian reporters in Jerusalem witnessed dozens of missiles flying overhead towards Israel ’s main coastal cities in a huge attack not long after 7.30pm, with the engines of the rockets clearly visible from below.

Tehran had vowed retaliation against Israel for a series of attacks against Iran and the militias it backs across the Middle East, including“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” a senior official said in a statement, warning that such an action “will carry severe consequences for Iran”.in April: 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles. Most were downed by Israel and its allies before they hit their targets.

“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events,” it continued. It is unclear why Israel asked residents of certain towns in the south, and not neighbouring towns, to leave, nor is it clear why they ordered them to go so far north. “Be careful, you are not allowed to go south. Going south could put your life in danger,” the statement added. “We will let you know when it is safe to return home.

The Lebanese prime minister, Najib Mikati, met UN officials on Tuesday and said it was “one of the most dangerous stages in history”. He claimed that “about 1 million of our people have been displaced due to the devastating war waged by Israel on Lebanon”.

