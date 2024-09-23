Donald Trump gaining in surprise Democrat stronghold in New York as crime, migrants shift blue voters right

Laura Curran, a pro-police Democrat who opposed the state's controversial bail reform law, said despite her positions, rhetoric from far-left lawmakers on Capitol Hill hurt her campaign when she lost her re-election bid to Blakeman three years ago. At Trump's rally Wednesday, the former president said former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is from Suffolk County and tried to unseat Hochul in the last gubernatorial race, could have a role in his next administration if he wins re-election. The capacity crowd erupted in cheers.

"That was a gang that had a death grip on Long Island," said Lou Civello, the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association president."They were targeting young individuals to either join the gang or die. That's what we were dealing with." After Trump left office, the Biden-Harris administration gave itself a black eye by reversing Trump's remain in Mexico policy, opening a floodgate that some Republican leaders passed on to sanctuary states and cities, bussing and flying migrants from the border to places like New York, Martha's Vineyard and Chicago.

A new Fox News Poll shows Trump's suburban advantage in the Empire State is greater than the national average, which favors Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz 51% to 47% for Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

