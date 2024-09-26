Don't Throw Batteries In The Bin: Firefighters Warn After Truck Blaze

Do not put batteries in household bins is the urgent warning from firefighters who extinguished a load of trash when a garbage truck caught fire on the Central Coast on Wednesday afternoon. The truck burst into flames in the suburb of Hamlyn Terrace about 2pm, with the driver forced to dump its load of rubbish on Sparks Rd. Aerosol cans and other non-hazardous waste exploded as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Once the fire was out, firefighters searched the smouldering rubbish and found a robot vacuum cleaner, a mobile phone, and children’s toys — all of which contained lithium-ion batteries which had contributed to a dangerous chain reaction known as a “thermal runaway”. “Thermal runaway can occur when lithium-Ion batteries are compromised or damaged” — especially when the garbage is compacted inside the truck — FRNSW said.

