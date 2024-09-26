Don Farrell: The Quiet Hand Shaping Labor's Success

A longtime powerbroker in the socially conservative SDA, or “shoppies union”, he helped keep Albanese secure in the top job during Labor’s long days in opposition and is closely aligned with other leading party figures, including South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

Generous and quick with a smile, he can draw on the experience of hard-fought victories as well as bitter losses, notably last year’s Voice referendum.When the whole government is working together, like this government is, it’s much easier to do that job, and Tim has done a very good job of it. The previous administration wasn’t chaotic because of the lack of good staff, it was because everyone was pulling in different directions.He has changed the culture of staffers at Parliament House.

For the election, he will lead Labor’s campaign HQ and instruct senior ministers and their staff on how to win back their jobs. He has helped frame responses toand has won critical byelections in Aston and Dunkley. Some in the ALP like Erickson so much they briefly flirted with putting him in the Senate. His power will be on the line in 2025.As secretary, you are very relevant to ministers and every person in your own political party as you get close to an election. Your power increases.

With the support of more than 11,200 small money donors, the group helped defeat the Coalition and looks likely to keep it out of office. His down-to-earth style will come in handy as he helps prepare a March 2025 budget, likely the last set piece before the election campaign.He’s by far the most impressive public servant in Canberra. He is the go-to person for pretty well everything and is shaping the agenda. He has expanded the role of Treasury and is taking it into policy areas that it had not been in before. He understands the way the world actually works, rather than just an economic textbook.

Labor Party Don Farrell Anthony Albanese Australian Politics Regional Relations

