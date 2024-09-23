Disney Australia Boss Kylie Watson-Wheeler To Launch Retro AFL Campaign

The Walt Disney Company’s managing director in Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler , will use the AFL finals to launch a retro advertising campaign to seek to reel in

“I’m third-generation and my kids fourth-generation Bulldogs. I’ve gone to the footy with my dad since I can remember,” she says. Disney’s version will feature the AFL’s Christian Petracca and Jack Ginnivan, as well as sports stars Steven Bradbury and Andrew Gaze, spliced with its hit shows includingin her office in Melbourne’s Cremorne for one of just a handful of interviews she has done during her eight years in the role. She says the new campaign perfectly reflects her mission.

Disney’s sponsorship of Marvel Stadium in Melbourne’s Docklands, owned by the AFL, is reportedly worth more than $5 million a year and is another brainchild of Watson-Wheeler.Sadly, she dismisses the long-running rumours that one of Disney’s iconic theme parks could land in Australia, suggesting it seems unlikely. “It’s not my area of responsibility but the business has three exceptional parks in the region already”, being Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

There is also a host of local deals and partnerships including with Hoyts, Event and Village cinemas for the distribution of Disney movies. And local deals to license ESPN content with Foxtel – for use on its set-top box and its Kayo business – and with set-top box and app Fetch TV, which is controlled by Telstra.

Australians spent $3.5 billion on streaming subscriptions in the 12 months to June 30. It marked a 15 per cent rise but was largely driven by price rises, according to the research firm Telsyte’s annualViewers are switching to cheaper streaming services. The number of ad-supported plans has more than doubled to about 2.5 million, up from 1 million the year before.the price of its streaming service by nearly 30 per cent earlier this year to $13.99 per month. It offers a premium $17.

