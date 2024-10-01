Did Linda Reynolds Become Victim Of 'Premeditated Attack' Over Brittany Higgins Rape Allegations?

on February 15, 2021, more than half-a-million people nationwide watched her indicate she believed her alleged rape was the subject of a political cover-up.

Lehrmann has maintained his innocence since his 2022 criminal trial was aborted due to juror misconduct, and is appealing against a civil ruling that found, on the balance of probabilities, that he raped Higgins.

CCTV footage from Parliament House showing a barefoot and intoxicated Brittany Higgins staring at the ceiling.It wasn’t until just before midday the following Tuesday that the Department of Finance told Reynolds’ then-chief of staff, Fiona Brown, that Higgins and Lehrmann had been in the office intoxicated, and that Higgins had been found undressed and had declined an ambulance or medical assistance.

Carlson told the court Reynolds was adamant they should, but Brown resisted doing so without Higgins’ permission. Higgins would later tell the press it was “a blur” she could “barely recall”, distracted by being just metres from the couch on which the alleged rape occurred. Reynolds maintains she thought then that she was dealing with a young staffer who had too much to drink and was having trouble remembering what followed.

Higgins’ lawyers highlighted text messages showing that beneath the surface, she was processing what had happened — including several messages revealing frustration with the Liberal Party and fear that she could lose her job if she filed a police report. Justice Paul Tottle highlighted the complexity in examining Reynolds’ handling of the allegation given Higgins had made her desire for power and control over the situation known.

On January 27, 2021, Higgins and Sharaz flew to Sydney to join Wilkinson and producer Angus Llewellyn for a five-hour meeting. She also claimed Kitching said her party were furious with her for forwarding an anonymous letter about the alleged rape to the AFP instead of letting the opposition weaponise it, prompting Reynolds to schedule an urgent meeting with Morrison’s office.Text messages tendered as evidence indicate Sharaz contacted now-Finance Minister Katy Gallagher about the story as early as February 11, 2021.On February 15, Maiden’s story broke:an article Sharaz hailed “a f---ing scoop”.

The former minister told the court that by February 23, days of intense scrutiny had taken their toll, culminating in her near-collapse in the Senate, admission to hospital, and cancelling her National Press Club appearance. Higgins’ barrister, Rachael Young, SC, claimed the posts were protected by qualified privilege and were justified as fair comment and honest opinion.

Reynolds was quizzed at length about her decision to volunteer the details of staff members who might assist Whybrow, a decision she insisted was made in consultation with her lawyer.

