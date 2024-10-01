Democrats Look to Overseas Voters for Victory

The Democrats are looking to overseas voters as a possible pathway to victory.abc.net.au/news/australian-voters-pivotal-to-us-presidential-election/104418018When America votes on November 5 the presidential battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is expected to go down to the wire.

And while voting is not compulsory in the US, statistics from the Federal Assistance Voting Program shows only 8.5 per cent of eligible Americans in Australia voted in the 2020 US election.ABC News: Jerry RickardFor the first time in US history, the Democratic party have made an investment in its Democrats Abroad group, spending almost half-a-million US dollars in the hope they can harness global votes in battleground states.

"Every phone call costs us, so we're very careful about who we call, but yeah, we will stay on the phone with you if you're from Pennsylvania," she said.Pennsylvania is a key battleground state which has flipped in the last four presidential elections, including for President Joe Biden who turned the state blue in 2020 with a margin of 81,660 votes.Barack Obama managed to win over Pennsylvania comfortably in 2012, succeeding over Republican Mitt Romney by 287,865 votes.

Ms Saha has been trying to make this process easier for American voters in Australia by attending fourth of July events and debate watch parties and speaking to people face-to-face.ABC News: Jerry Rickard"I want five people who are lost and confused and think it's too much effort to register to vote," Ms Saha said of who she would be targeting.

"His support was around 11 per cent and it increased to a high of about 29 per cent when Mr Biden was still in the race." Holly Valance and husband Nick Candy attend Britain's Reform UK party's national conference in Birmingham."The fundraiser we had in June for Trump, that was actually at Holly Valance's home with Nick Candy, so we have real connectivity with Australia," Mr Swenson said.

US Election Donald Trump Kamala Harris Overseas Voters Australia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hobart Macquarie Point stadium before and after images show impact on cityscapeTake a look at how the $775 million multipurpose stadium is expected to look once complete.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Threats from overseas’: Ohio cancels festival after pet rumour panicSpringfield has been the focus of global attention after Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance amplified debunked claims about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Why an eSIM is a game-changer for overseas travelOnly a couple of years ago, travellers had to buy a physical SIM card – and try not to lose the existing one in the change-over.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

I turn into a different (possibly better) person when I’m overseasEarlier this year, I channelled Jennifer Coolidge from The White Lotus and transformed into a glamorous other (even if my dress was only $14.90).

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Qantas launches massive sale as it confirms new overseas routeQantas has discounted more than 50,000 seats to destinations across North and South America in announcing its newest service to the United States.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Police identify man who allegedly scalded baby in Brisbane park then 'fled overseas'An arrest warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man who police will allege fled overseas after pouring﻿ hot coffee on a nine-month-old at a park in Brisbane.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »