Democrats Look to Overseas Voters for Victory

The Democrats are looking to overseas voters as a possible pathway to victory.abc.net.au/news/australian-voters-pivotal-to-us-presidential-election/104418018When America votes on November 5 the presidential battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is expected to go down to the wire.
And while voting is not compulsory in the US, statistics from the Federal Assistance Voting Program shows only 8.5 per cent of eligible Americans in Australia voted in the 2020 US election.ABC News: Jerry RickardFor the first time in US history, the Democratic party have made an investment in its Democrats Abroad group, spending almost half-a-million US dollars in the hope they can harness global votes in battleground states.
"Every phone call costs us, so we're very careful about who we call, but yeah, we will stay on the phone with you if you're from Pennsylvania," she said.Pennsylvania is a key battleground state which has flipped in the last four presidential elections, including for President Joe Biden who turned the state blue in 2020 with a margin of 81,660 votes.Barack Obama managed to win over Pennsylvania comfortably in 2012, succeeding over Republican Mitt Romney by 287,865 votes.
Ms Saha has been trying to make this process easier for American voters in Australia by attending fourth of July events and debate watch parties and speaking to people face-to-face.ABC News: Jerry Rickard"I want five people who are lost and confused and think it's too much effort to register to vote," Ms Saha said of who she would be targeting.
"His support was around 11 per cent and it increased to a high of about 29 per cent when Mr Biden was still in the race." Holly Valance and husband Nick Candy attend Britain's Reform UK party's national conference in Birmingham."The fundraiser we had in June for Trump, that was actually at Holly Valance's home with Nick Candy, so we have real connectivity with Australia," Mr Swenson said.
