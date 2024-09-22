Daylight Saving Time: Benefits And Health Risks

Millions of Australia ns' clocks will be set forward an hour next month, 'losing' an hour of their day and maximising the time it stays bright in the evenings over spring and summer. Around 80 per cent of Australia ns are in favour of the practice known as daylight saving , according to research from University of Queensland professor Thomas Sigler.

Writing in The Conversation, she said: "Exposure to light later into the evening delays the brain’s release of melatonin, the hormone that promotes drowsiness. "This can interfere with sleep and cause us to sleep less overall, and the effect can last even after most people adjust to losing an hour of sleep at the start of daylight saving time." Daylight saving starts at 2am on the first Sunday of October every year.

