Darryl Gardiner: Using Boxing To Break The Cycle Of Domestic Violence

Darryl Gardiner is a much-needed voice in the conversation about Australia ’s domestic violence crisis.Today, Darryl teaches positive masculinity and uses boxing to empower communities and help break the cycle.My mum was 15 when she fell pregnant with me. Dad was 19. They were just kids.

Over and over again he said: "If you want to run away from me, I will kill you and make sure nobody else can have you."He didn’t kill me or Mum that night, but he did murder someone else. He went to prison for 10 years.He showed my mum that there was room for love and there was room for relationships that weren't based on fear.

I thought if I could be as ugly on the outside as I was on the inside, no one would want to have a relationship with me. I wouldn't have to be vulnerable.It was like peering into a crystal ball.I was turning into a person that I hated. I knew I was only going to finish up dead or in jail.Like any other Saturday night, I was out drinking, partying. Always on the lookout for the next person I could put my hurt onto.I almost killed him — broken bones, metal pins.

For the first time ever, someone said: “Hey, you know, what happened to you when you were a kid, what you saw, the fact you couldn't save your mum — it wasn't your fault."

