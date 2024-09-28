Darcy Fort's Cinderella Story: From Werribee Hail To Premiership Glory

the best non-first-choice ruckman in the AFL . Skinny, strong, he called him. Which sounds like a café latte order, but is accurate. Darcy Fort celebrates with the premiership cup.The game was not necessarily won in the ruck, but it certainly wasn’t lost there, which was the fear when on the MCG last week.

“Watching ‘O’ go back out there last week, having a few other cracks with his sore shoulder, we were all inspired. I’ve been very sad for him, he was going to be playing, but he did a great job preparing us, preparing me, so all credit to him. He deserves this more than anyone,” Fort said.Credit:“It’s absolutely crazy. If you told me I was going to be here five or 10 years ago, I would have told you it’s a dream ...

, carried the weight of knowledge that everyone inevitably thought the dual All-Australian should have the decisive advantage.“With the quality of our midfielders, my job was just to compete, get the ball down to them and let them go to work. And they did a great job today., superstar Lachie , ‘Dunks’ , Hugh , they did a great job,” Fort said.

AFL Premierships Darcy Fort Oscar Mcinerney Cinderella Story

