Couples Need Six-Figure Salaries To Afford Home In Most Sydney Areas

Couples must now both earn six-figure salaries to afford a home in the majority of Sydney areas, new data from Canstar has revealed. The average Australian salary is just over $100,000, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics . Sydney ’s eastern suburbs have a median house price of almost $4,000,000, while the north shore, northern beaches, inner west and Ryde all clocked in with median house prices over $2,000,000.

Sydney’s Sutherland area has a median house price of $1,677,500 — or a 20 per cent deposit of $335,500 — so requires a single income of $290,000 or dual income of $134,000 each. Sydney’s inner south west has a median house price of $1,555,000 — or a 20 per cent deposit of $311,000 — so requires a single income of $268,000 or dual income of $126,000 each.

Sydney Housing Market Affordability Salaries House Prices

