has overworked its lore. The 40-year battle to realise its vision; the $US120 million used to self-finance it; the studio indifference that greeted its first screening in March, where it failed to land a buyer; the Adam Driver as renowned architect Cesar Catilina and Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia in Megalopolis .equivalent, we might yet have a film that could get beyond the hype.

Battling for its soul is Cesar Catilina, played by Adam Driver, an architect-visionary with grief and a drinking problem. Loitering on the periphery are ambitious types: a fabulously saucy Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum, a ruthless news reporter – and Cesar’s old flame – with designs on power. If TMZ had existed in Roman times, Wow would’ve been its Harvey Levin.I said everyone in this film has a Caesar haircut. Not so Shia LaBeouf playing Clodio Pulcher, Catalina’s jealous cousin, who with his ratty Roman mullet and obnoxious, puckish energy, is the film’s other skeezy delight.

