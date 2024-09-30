Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin's Daughter Claims Adelaide Show Cancelled Over Trans Jokes

Famous comedian Fiona O'Loughlin's daughter claims her Adelaide comedy show has been axed over transgender jokes controversy

The Cranker Comedy Club in Adelaide's CBD is known for showcasing the city’s emerging and established comedians. However, she claims she was recently removed from Cranker Comedy's line-up and promotional material following complaints from a staff member at the venue. Her X handle states:"I'm a woman and I want to have rights, and I want every single woman & girl in Australia & the world to have rights."

COMEDY TRANSGENDER CONTROVERSY CANCELLATION AUSTRALIA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL qualifying final Port Adelaide vs Geelong live updates — blog, scores and stats from Adelaide OvalGeelong superstar Tom Stewart is a late out for the Cats in their pivotal qualifying final against Port Adelaide, with a preliminary final spot on the line. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL semi final: Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn live updates — blog, scores and stats from Adelaide OvalPort Adelaide is desperate to shake off the tag of finals chokers in front of its home crowd. In order to do so, the Power will have to beat Hawthorn, the hottest team in the AFL. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL semifinal: Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn live updates — blog, scores and stats from the Adelaide OvalPort Adelaide is desperate to shake off the tag of finals chokers in front of its home crowd, and has been dealt a blow before the first bounce against Hawthorn. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Port Adelaide confirm Todd Marshall enters concussion protocols and will miss preliminary final with Sydney7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

'Total tragedy' as 18-month-old girl dies after being hit by ute in AdelaideThe driver is assisting police and has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Port Adelaide Faces Injury Blow Ahead Of Crunch Clash With HawthornThe Power are desperate to avoid another finals heartbreak as they take on a red-hot Hawthorn side at Adelaide Oval. Charlie Dixon is a late withdrawal due to illness, while Zak Butters starts on the bench under an injury cloud.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »