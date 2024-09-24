Coles And Woolworths Accused Of Price Manipulation Scandal

If the allegations of dishonesty and illegality against Coles and Woolworths are accepted by the Federal Court, the effects on the supermarkets – and on public policy – will be large.

These are not luxury items favoured by wealthier shoppers. Those being allegedly conned and exploited were families struggling at the height of the cost-of-living crisis. The courts will be urged to set a fine so large that it deters businesses from treating this behaviour as a small cost risk. And if the allegations are proven, I believe the fines should be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. This sends an important message to Australian business as a whole.

Even if the gouging claims are proven, I doubt it would be appropriate to break up the big supermarkets. But I do believe that if there had been a divestiture power, it would have deterred this kind of behaviour.

Supermarkets Price Manipulation Coles Woolworths ACCC Cost Of Living Crisis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coles v Woolworths: Three charts show how Coles is outperforming its rivalThe country’s second-largest supermarket chain is doing better than its bigger rival – from more stock on shelves to lower theft and better value. Here’s why.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Woolworths and Coles Accused of Misleading 'Down Down' PromotionsThe Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has accused Woolworths and Coles of manipulating prices on hundreds of products by briefly increasing them before offering discounts, potentially resulting in hefty fines. The ACCC uses examples like Oreo family packs and Strepsils throat lozenges to demonstrate how the supermarkets allegedly breached consumer laws.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Woolworths, Coles sued by ACCC for ‘misleading’ price drop claimsThe ACCC is suing the supermarket giants, alleging their promotions and discounts weren’t really what they seemed.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Woolworths, Coles sued by ACCC for ‘misleading’ price drop claimsThe ACCC is suing the supermarket giants, alleging their promotions and discounts weren’t really what they seemed.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Woolworths, Coles sued by ACCC for ‘misleading’ price drop claimsThe ACCC is suing the supermarket giants, alleging their promotions and discounts weren’t really what they seemed.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Coles share price: Coles rewards shareholders as profit and margins jump, final dividend 32¢ a shareThe result for the country’s second-largest supermarket chain was in line with expectations, but came as major retailers face political pressure over prices.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »