Cleo Smith kidnapper's sentence reduction bid fails

A man who kidnapped four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family’s tent at a remote West Australian campsite has failed to have his sentence reduced.

Her kidnapping by the 37-year-old sparked one of the biggest police searches in WA history and made headlines worldwide. “Eighteen days without contact or explanation, and with hours totally on her own and no access to the outside world, would have been very traumatic,” the judge said.

Cleo Smith Kidnapping Terence Darrell Kelly Western Australia Prison Sentence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cleo Smith’s abductor Terence Darrell Kelly set to learn judges’ decision on sentence appeal7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

‘Superstar’: Cleo Smith’s heartwarming update three years after abductionCleo Smith's family has shared a heartwarming update about the seven-year-old, three years after her shock abduction from a campsite in remote Western Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

From Mick Jagger to Crossroads: the pioneering career of Cleo SylvestreThe black British performer started out recording with the Rolling Stones, was on the West End stage by 19 and made breakthroughs in TV and theatre

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Port Adelaide sack assistant coach Luke Kelly days after AFL finals exit7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Kelly Clarkson surprises audience with free trip to Queensland inspired by Bluey’s US success7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Inside author Kelly Delaney's 14-year marriage to a compulsive gamblerKelly Delaney only learnt the full extent of her husband's lies and deceit after his body was found in Victorian bushland.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »