CFMEU Official Barred From Construction Sites After Threat Charges

A senior CFMEU official charged with threatening to kill an owner of an Indigenous labour hire company will be prevented from entering construction sites after the Fair Work Commission rejected the union’s plea that he keep his right of entry permit .

McCrudden is heard on the video telling the owners of the labour hire company that the CFMEU had agreements with top builders that would mean they could Shackleton, who was later released on bail, was captured on video telling the two men “I’ll f---ing take your soul and rip your f---ing head off”.

CFMEU Construction Union Official Threat Charges Right Of Entry Permit

