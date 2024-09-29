Catholic University Criticizes Pope Francis' Stance on Women

Pope Francis was criticised by students at a Catholic Belgian University shortly after speaking there, over his attitude towards women. Pope Francis was criticised by students at a Catholic Belgian University shortly after speaking there, over his attitude towards women. Pope Francis has been sharply criticised by one of Belgium ’s Catholic universities over his stance on the role of women in society, in a strongly worded press release issued just moments after the pontiff spoke at the college.

Francis went to the university on Saturday to celebrate its upcoming 600th anniversary as part of a weekend trip he is making to. His speech largely called for global action on climate change, but he also responded to a letter to him from students and professors that had asked about the Catholic church’s teaching on women.

“A woman within the People of God is a daughter, a sister, a mother,” he said, adding “womanhood speaks to us of fruitful welcome, nurturing and life-giving dedication”.The university statement called the pope’s position on women’s roles in society “deterministic and reductive”. “To reply that the Church is a woman is really missing the point of the question – about the Church’s respect for women and their role in the institution and in society,” he said.

Francis has faced criticism during events throughout his trip to Belgium. The country’s king and prime minister called on the pope to take more concrete actions to help survivors of abuse by Catholic clergy, and a rector at a different Catholic university asked him to reconsiderThe Catholic church has an all-male clergy.

Pope Francis Women Catholic University Belgium Uclouvain

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Catholic Belgian university ‘deplores’ comments by Pope Francis moments after speechUCLouvain staff and students express ‘incomprehension and disapproval’ over pope’s views on role of women

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Pope Francis holds mass for hundreds of thousands in Timor-LesteHundreds of thousands flock to Timor-Leste's capital to welcome Pope Francis as he holds a mass in the world's most Catholic nation outside of the Vatican.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Pope Francis' mass in Timor-Leste draws 600,000 people, nearly half the populationThe crowd in Timor-Leste, population 1.3 million, was believed to represent the biggest turnout for a papal event ever, in terms of the proportion of the national population.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Pope Francis' mass in Timor-Leste draws 600,000 people, nearly half the populationThe crowd in Timor-Leste, population 1.3 million, was believed to represent the biggest turnout for a papal event ever, in terms of the proportion of the national population.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Pope Francis welcomed to remote Papua New Guinea as he seeks ‘to break down distances’The pontiff visited the small town of Vanimo after delivering mass to an estimated 35,000 people in the capital of Port Moresby

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Pope Francis in Papua New Guinea to promote unityPope Francis has arrived in Papua New Guinea during his 11-day visit to Asia and Oceania, with plans to promote unity, interfaith dialogue, and address issues of poverty and migration.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »