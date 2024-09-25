Carlton Forward Matthew Owies Meets With Other Clubs After Contract Standoff

One of Carlton ’s gun forwards is remarkably still in the dark on his future, as he meets with other interested clubs.Watch the best build-up to the 2024 AFL Grand Final, with expert analysis, the Grand Final Parade and full Grand Final day coverage, on Fox Footy via Kayo. New to Kayo?Blue Matthew Owies is still remarkably still without a contract offer from Carlton nearly three weeks after their elimination final loss to Brisbane.

Subsequently, the small forward has suddenly been forced to re-think his future at Ikon Park – despite being a much-loved figure at the club.“This is fascinating… it really felt like he earned his spot and was dangerous inside the forward 50, but is looking at new homes,” host Jay Clark begun by saying.

“He’s met with some clubs – West Coast, Gold Coast – not that it’s gone anywhere yet, but he’s had to go out there . The likes of Jesse Motlop, Lachie Fogarty, Orazio Fantasia and Corey Durdin are all seemingly ahead of Owies in the small forward pecking order under Michael Voss, in a decision that has left the likes of the Eagles and Suns ecstatic.“I don’t think Carlton fans would be rapt seeing Matt Owies out the door, potentially losing Matt Kennedy… it is interesting.” Clark finished by saying.

Carlton AFL Matthew Owies Contract West Coast Eagles Gold Coast Suns

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tribunal rules Carlton forward Matthew Owies out of AFL final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Carlton's Matthew Owies to miss elimination final against Brisbane Lions after marathon AFL tribunal sessionGoalsneak Matthew Owies will miss Carlton's elimination final against the Brisbane Lions after the AFL upheld his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Vision emerges of AFL coach in ‘incredibly brave’ citizen’s arrest after stolen car incidentAFL: Bulldogs star Liam Jones has escaped punishment for a dangerous tackle but Carlton's Matthew Owies has been handed a one-game ban for a similar incident.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Tribunal LIVE: Demon fights yet another bump ban; Blues try to free forward after hypocrisy claimAFL: Bulldogs star Liam Jones has escaped punishment for a dangerous tackle but Carlton's Matthew Owies has been handed a one-game ban for a similar incident.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Tigers legend Matthew Richardson ‘not surprised’ by Dustin Martin’s possible defection to Gold Coast Suns7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Suspension stands: Blues fail to overturn Owies’ tackle ban on marathon night at tribunalCarlton will be without their livewire goalsneak for the elimination final against the Brisbane Lions after the AFL tribunal upheld his one-match ban for a tackle on St Kilda’s Jack Higgins.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »