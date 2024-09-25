Capper tips Swans for AFL Grand Final glory

When it comes to picking either Sydney or Brisbane to win Saturday’s AFL grand final , Warwick Capper ’s allegiance is with the Swans.

Now 61, Capper – in fine form while regaling tales of yesteryear while chatting on his backyard patio – said he remained in regular contact with Isaac Heeney, the Swans’ pin-up boy to a new generation. He was inducted in the club hall of fame in 2011, and he and the club have since been good to each other.

Capper, complete with his tight, actually, excruciatingly tight shorts – a great marketing ploy, he now says – white or pink boots, bleached blond hair, and spectacular marks, gave the recently relocated Swans the human highlight reel they needed to have an imprint in rugby league heartland., the music video of which features his pink sports car and the helicopter of colourful former Swans owner Dr Geoffrey Edelstein.

