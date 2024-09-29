Can Drinking Alcohol Protect You From Food Poisoning?

as she raises a shot glass filled with liquor to the camera. She tips it back, grimaces and then sticks out her tongue in disgust.The reason for the shot was a recent meal, which she worried may have given her food poisoning , she said. And she had read in a study that because “alcohol is a steriliser,” it can protect against food-borne illness.

from shellfish on a cruise, researchers came to a different conclusion: only those who drank alcohol were infected while the abstainers remained healthy.The multiple factors at work If you drink too much, it’s also possible that alcohol might make your intestine more susceptible to infections, says Dr Gyongyi Szabo, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

It’s also clear that heavy, chronic drinking can reduce your immune system’s ability to fight infections, she says. Research has shown, for example, that people with alcohol use disorder are more susceptible to illness or even death from certain food-borne infections such as listeria and vibrio.

Food Poisoning Alcohol Immunity Health Risks Study Findings

