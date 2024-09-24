Calls For Resignation Of Sydney University Vice-Chancellor Over Pro-Palestinian Protest Handling

A pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Sydney has led to calls for vice-chancellor Mark Scott to resign. Scott apologised last week at a Senate hearing on antisemitism on Australian campuses for having ‘failed’ some students.A pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Sydney has led to calls for vice-chancellor Mark Scott to resign. Scott apologised last week at a Senate hearing on antisemitism on Australian campuses for having ‘failed’ some students.
“There seems to be a really concerted campaign against him, and to locate the anti-war student encampments as the locus of antisemitism on campus,” she said. Schwartz said students had a right to protest without criticism of Israel being conflated with antisemitism. He said the university “prioritised engagement, nonviolence and peaceful resolution” in managing the encampment in a “complex, fast-moving environment”.
If students were left feeling unsafe or unwelcome then “I have failed them and the university has failed them”, he said.were on campus. Scott said they came in with rallies from outside. He said they had discussed the situation with police and there was no risk of extremist violence or radicalised behaviour.
Protest Resignation Antisemitism Israel University Of Sydney
