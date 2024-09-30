Bunker Bungling Could Decide NRL Grand Final

The 2024 NRL grand final between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm should be a fitting finale to the season; an epic arm wrestle featuring the game’s shiniest stars.

While Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is “anxious” about the whole thing, it’s the NRL that should be sweating bullets about the bunker bungling the Big One.Getty Images The oldest trick in a losing coach’s book is to go after the referees. When Greenberg lashed out that day, he was responding to criticism from Manly coach Trent Barrett and Cronulla’s Shane Flanagan, both of whom wanted to shift the focus from their team.

Rugby league’s bash-up of match officials is tiresome but at some point, Abdo and the NRL need to admit that the system is broken.If they’re looking for proof, they only need to listen to the frustration in the voices of former players who either coach like ClearyWhen Penrith winger Sunia Turuva scored out in the corner in the 58th minute, the only discernible query was whether he nudged the sideline.

In the next set, prop Tom Hazelton slipped on the greasy Accor Stadium surface and Penrith hooker Mitch Kenny accidentally collected his bald head when it was about a foot from the ground. After try was awarded, though, a camera angle down the field showed Katoa dropping the ball as he shifted it from his right hand to the left.Lesser teams than the three-time defending premiers would have allowed such poor decision-making to change the course of the game.Instead of admonishing Cleary, Abdo should be thanking his team for saving them from the embarrassment of denying them a possible fourth consecutive title.

