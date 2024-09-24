Broncos Star Reece Walsh Signs Massive Four-Year Extension

Broncos superstar fullback Reece Walsh has reportedly agreed to a whopping four-year contract extension worth $5 million. News Corp has reported that the deal is worth $1.25 million a year and now there are suggestions Brisbane’s bulging salary cap will bust unless stars are let go. The Broncos are also paying big dollars for Ezra Mam, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

It is thought Walsh’s new contract will make him second-highest paid player in the competition behind Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga. Walsh is only 22 years old and Broncos great Gorden Tallis believes he can to another level. “Potentially, I think he can get to being in the top three or five players in the game,” Tallis said on NRL 360. “This year he got found out a bit, so he needs a really tough pre-season and to keep working hard on his game.

