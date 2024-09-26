British Tourist Thrown 'Like a Rag Doll' By Hippopotamus During Safari

A﻿ British tourist has described how he was thrown through the air "like a rag doll" when he was attacked by a hippopotamus.

"When the hippo first hit the canoe, there was a massive crash, much like a car crash really," he said.While his wife swam to safety, Roland suffered a shoulder injury after being thrown into the river and struggled to swim to the bank."I do remember thinking 'oh no, what a way to go... I'm not ready to die' and I thought this was it, because nobody survives hippo attacks," he said.

Hippopotamuses Safari Attack Injuries Zambia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police find body in search for missing British tourist in MallorcaOfficials believe victims were swept away in flash flood amid heavy storms, after body of British woman was also found on island on Wednesday

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Cherry ripe’ Swans fix biggest flaw in flag statement as ‘heartache’ looms for luckless starAFL: The Sydney Swans have booked their ticket to the Grand Final, following a dominant 36-point win over Port Adelaide

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for very easy cherry cake with pistachio creamThis is the easiest “cake” I’ve made in a while and it’s a great recipe for non-bakers. You’ll need a 26-28cm-wide ovenproof frying pan for this. If yours is smaller, you may need to increase the baking time a little

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New Zealand to nearly triple tourist tax for international visitorsAustralian tourists will be exempt from the NZ$100 levy which critics say will deter travellers

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

'Much-loved' Kiwi tourist dies while holidaying in ThailandAkuhata Edward Robert Hammond, 36, died after he fell from the 7th floor balcony of his room in Pattaya, local media reported.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Cafe at iconic tourist spot forced to shut doors after wild weatherThe cafe at South Australia&x27;s beloved Rocking Horse has been forced to close its doors after wild weather on the weekend wreaked havoc.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »