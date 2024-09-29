Brisbane Lions Roar To Dominant AFL Grand Final Victory

After a one-sided AFL season-decider, catch up on our leading coverage, including the latest news, expert analysis and player ratings.After last year’s grand final defeat, Chris Fagan asked his players to pen their regrets to paper and place them in a time capsule to be opened before this year’s finals series.
Easy comes from hard, and the hard work was done before half-time. In the wild, the spectacular part of the lion’s hunt is in the chase, and the kill is painstakingly long.In this game, the kill was swift. The Lions needed just 15 minutes of the most violent, aggressive yet skilful football seen this year to tear apart the Swans, the minor premiers reduced to also-rans and embarrassed on the sport’s biggest stage yet again.
From the next centre bounce, Daniher – his team’s second ruckman – bullied a specialist Brodie Grundy, taking possession and booting inside 50 where Callum Ah Chee marked in front of Nick Blakey. The 30 seconds between goals gives the broadcaster the chance to run ads and recoup cash. The Swans needed more time to regroup.
“I thought we were playing the way we wanted to,” Dunkley said. “I was saying to the boys at the time, ‘make sure we stay in the moment’.The half-time margin of 46 points was poignant. In the opening round, the Lions led by this margin in the second quarter against Carlton then fell into a two-month-long slumber when their season appeared to fall into disrepair.The key to beating the Lions is by denying them space to chip the ball around for uncontested marks.
The review of this meltdown will be as painful as the others. The selection intrigue leading into the game hovered on Callum Mills’ hamstring, but Logan McDonald’s ankle proved the bigger issue.
