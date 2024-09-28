Brisbane Lions Dominate Sydney in One-Sided AFL Grand Final

After a one-sided AFL season-decider, catch up on our leading coverage, including the latest news, expert analysis and player ratings.

That’s not to deny the Lions their richly deserved due. It ought to be remembered that a year ago, they fell short on this day, a few months ago they sat 13th on the ladder, a fortnight ago they It won’t be lost on the AFL that Fagan comes from Tasmania, who will soon be looking for a coach around whom their new team can coalesce. But it won’t be lost on the Lions, either.It was a great grand final for Lachie Neale, who would have been an equally worthy medallist, except that he has own collection already. He’s a model of a modern footballer, skilful, clean, tough, relentless and humble. Actually, humble’s a bit old hat.

It became macabrely compelling. After a nervous beginning by both teams, and two early Sydney goals, you could see the Lions’ self-confidence rise and course through the team, which meant not only did they hold every mark, stick every tackle and hit nearly every target, their indulgences also worked: a flick here, a speculative fly there, a sag to the back of the pack, a Daniher foible.

AFL Grand Final Brisbane Lions Sydney Swans One-Sided Victory

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL semifinal: GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions live updates — blog, scores and stats from Sydney ShowgroundsThe last spot in the AFL's final four for the season is up for grabs as the GWS Giants host the Brisbane Lions in what is sure to be a high-octane finals clash. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Brisbane Lions Face Sydney Swans in 2024 AFL Grand FinalThe Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans will clash in the 2024 AFL Grand Final at the MCG, marking the first non-Victorian grand final since 2006. Both teams enter the game with strong form, having topped their respective conferences. This encounter promises to be a thrilling showdown between two powerhouse clubs.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

AFL fans scramble to nab airfares to Melbourne for Brisbane Lions' clash against Sydney SwansAhead of the Brisbane Lions&x27; clash against Sydney Swans on September 28 at the MCG, airfares are already skyrocketing in price.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Joe Daniher considering his AFL future after Brisbane Lions’ grand final against Sydney7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

AFL grand final 2024 LIVE updates: Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions countdown to moment of truthAFL grand final day is finally here. Follow along on our live blog as we count down to the big game between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions then follow all the celebrations and commiserations post game.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

AFL grand final 2024 LIVE updates: Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions countdown to moment of truthAFL grand final day is finally here. Follow along on our live blog as we count down to the big game between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions then follow all the celebrations and commiserations post game.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »