Bernie Fraser on his unconventional path to becoming an economic guru

Bernie Fraser is Australia ’s most famous former governor of the Reserve Bank , a position he held spanning the prime ministerships of Bob Hawke, Paul Keating and John Howard. I spoke to him on Friday.Mr Fraser, let’s start with your own background in economics. With the greatest respect to your home town of Junee , which I love, it’s not necessarily the most obvious place for an iconic economics guru to come from?But I learnt so much about economics, right there. We were pretty underprivileged.

Is he good?Yes. The circumstances that the present government found itself in when it came into power required much more than a blunt instrument of monetary policy to deal with the problems that they inherited, and I think they’ve exercised quite a lot of skill and wisdom in what they’ve done on the fiscal side of things.

