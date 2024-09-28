Belgian Finds Late Burst Of Energy To Win Gold

Belgian finds late burst of energy to win goldA women’s world championship road race for the ages was won by Lotte Kopecky , who survived everything a spiteful Zurich afternoon could throw at her to retain her rainbow jersey. On a day where the rain was incessant and temperatures struggled into double figures, the 28-year-old’s body felt frozen long before the end and she was dropped on the final climb as Demi Vollering pushed the pace.

“First of all, I want to bring my condolences to the family of Muriel,” said Kopecky. “The minute of silence at the start, seeing the Swiss riders crying is just something you don’t want to see.” “It was a really annoying day because it was raining, it was cold, but on the climbs it was warm, then on the downhills you got so cold,” she said. “Three laps from the end I was freezing but I tried to stay as cool as possible.

Cycling Women's Cycling World Championships Lotte Kopecky Demi Vollering

