Banning Children From Social Media: A Risky Solution?

The greatest risk is that measures to verify age will create honey pots of high-value personal informationhe push to ban children from social media is gathering steam, but it’s an idea as footloose as the eponymous big-haired 1980s musical about the town that outlawed dancing to save the kids from themselves.

In the face of this lived experience, the vow by leaders to protect our children by turning off their access at the source of this danger hits a raw political nerve, as this week’s Guardian Essential report shows. So, while I have sympathy for the motivations behind the prohibition model, I’m no longer convinced banning social media for teenagers is the best way to provide safe online spaces for growing minds.

The truth is that without comprehensive data protection, the idea of forcing everyone – and it would not just be kids but anyone wanting to register for a social media platform – to provide even more information online is reckless folly.

Social Media Children Safety Age Verification Privacy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SA government pushing for landmark social media ban for kids under the age of 14The South Australian government is considering banning children under the age of 14 from social media.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Social media age restrictions: How these executives protect their kids from social media illsFrom “rubbish” phones to smartwatches and screen time bans, executives are trying to find ways to keep their kids off social media while still being able to be in touch.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Tech giants facing pressure to reveal children's social media habits7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

This Australian state will fine social media companies that let children create accountsSouth Australia's planned laws banning children under 14 from social media should be overseen by a federal regulator and implemented nationally, a report says.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Government lays groundwork for online age limit preventing children from accessing social mediaAge restrictions have been in the spotlight since national cabinet's rapid review of strategies to prevent domestic violence found children's access to free pornography online had 'normalised' degrading and aggressive behaviours.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

'Parents are worried sick': Anthony Albanese set to announce a social media ban for childrenPrime Minister Anthony Albanese will introduce legislation to set a minimum age for social media use, based on a report by former High Court chief justice Robert French.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »