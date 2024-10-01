Award-winning Journalist Mech Dara Arrested in Cambodia

Mech Dara received a Trafficking in Persons Report Hero Award for "exceptional efforts to end human trafficking " from the US government last year. Cambodia n journalist Mech Dara, who has been awarded for his work investigating human trafficking in the online scam industry, has been arrested by the country's military police.

Spokesperson for rights group Licadho Am Sam Ath said the group received an SMS message from Dara on Monday saying he was being arrested by military police. alleged Cambodian government "corruption and official complicity" in human trafficking for the online scam industry. "Though this is a common story in Cambodia, it is particularly tragic in this case because of the significant extent to which Dara's work serves the global public interest."Dara's family confirmed their car was stopped at a toll booth in Koh Kong province at the entrance to the expressway to Phnom Penh when police arrived in a military vehicle and five other cars.While they remained in the car, Dara's phone was taken, they said.

Trafficking victims are tricked into signing up for what they believe are legitimate jobs in Cambodia, only to then be locked in compounds and forced to scam people around the world.In a scam known as "pig butchering", scam operators slowly build up a relationship of trust with their targets, often involving romance, before convincing them to hand over large amounts of money for fake investments.

Cambodia Journalist Arrest Human Trafficking Online Scams

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Truck driver faces court after crash that killed award-winning AFL journalistA truck driver accused of refusing a blood test after an award-winning journalist was struck and killed is planning to appeal his licence suspension.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Award-winning journalist or Liberal party player: will the real Peta Credlin please stand up?The former chief of staff to Tony Abbott made the jump to media in 2016 and has walked the line of politics and news ever since

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

RFK Jr. breaks silence over rumoured affair with journalistRobert F. Kennedy Jr. has broken his silence after allegations he engaged in an affair with a political reporter emerged last week.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Journalist leaks Katy Perry’s full set-list for AFL grand final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

How journalist Elon Perry’s ‘fabricated’ stories fooled the Jewish ChronicleObservers questioned the paper’s due diligence when a freelance writer ‘appeared out of nowhere’ in its pages

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New York magazine political journalist on leave after ‘sexting’ with RFK JrNew York magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was placed on leave after she admitted to engaging in a romantic relationship with a “former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign”.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »