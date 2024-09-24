Australian Woman Detained in Turkey on Terror Charges

A Melbourne woman has been detained by Turkish authorities on terror charges amid accusations she supported a Kurdish nationalist group.

The 51-year-old was reportedly detained on suspicion of conducting activities for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, also known as PKK, which is listed as a banned terrorist organisation in both Turkey and Australia.Aslan had Australian-based links to the Kurdish nationalist group. Her online biography outlined that she came to Australia 25 years ago as a Kurdish migrant from Turkey.The bio said Aslan has worked as a registered nurse in several healthcare settings including as a drug and alcohol nurse at St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne for six years.

“The Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s nationalist ideology encompasses the rights of Kurds to maintain their Kurdish ethnic identity,” the

