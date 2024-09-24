Australian Market Poised For Gains After Wall Street Record Highs

Locally, the monthly consumer price index out later this morning will be closely watched after the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to keep interest rates on hold.

The Markets Disciplinary Panel issued the fine following an ASIC investigation, which found on 50 occasions, from January to September 2022, Macquarie breached market integrity rules by permitting three of its clients to place suspicious orders. MDP found Macquarie should have suspected each of the 50 orders were submitted with the intention of creating a false or misleading appearance in the market.

Ian Verrender has you covered with this quick summary below, featuring mining stocks, the Australian dollar and the People's Bank of China.ended at record numbers despite a report showing the US consumer confidence level declined in September, according to the Conference Board.and came as a surprise to many economists who had expected the level to rise.

Australia Share Market Wall Street Interest Rates Macquarie Bank Electricity Futures Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Live updates: Australian share market flat, RBA expects unemployment to keep rising, Wall Street mixedAustralian stocks are trading fairly flat after a mixed session on Wall Street. Follow the latest updates in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian house prices: All sectors of the Australian economy are being hit by housingAustralia’s housing woes are causing policymakers, investors and households to make decisions they might not ordinarily make. But to fix it, we need to escape a vicious cycle.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Gold Coast police officer dies near Glen Innes during motorcycle Wall to Wall Ride for RemembranceA 58-year-old Gold Coast police officer has died during an annual police remembrance ride from Brisbane to Canberra.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »