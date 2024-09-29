Australian Homeowners Reap Record Profits as Property Values Soar

In the past 10 years , the total value of our residential dwellings has risen from $5.1 trillion to $10.9 trillion ., Australia 's property owners pocketed a record-breaking median nominal profit of $285,000 from resales in the June quarter of this year.The Reserve Bank says there are early signs that developers are responding to rising prices and rents with plans for new housing supply, but it will take many years to solve the affordability crisis.

But when breaking the data down into local government area regions , the report shows sellers in some regions of the country have been raking in the profits. Brisbane had the highest rate of profit-making resales among the capital cities in the June quarter, with 99.1 per cent of resales capturing a profit.

For some individual LGAs, the median profit from resales was above $400,000 — in Nillumbik , Bayside , Whitehorse , Manningham , Mornington Peninsula , Monash , Boroondara , Banyule , Yarra Ranges and Knox .What happened to worker housing? The rapid rise in profitability means Perth's home-owners are holding onto their homes for much shorter periods. The median hold period was almost 16 years at the start of 2020, but that has dropped to 9.8 years.The median profits for resales in Nedlands , Joondalup , Melville , Fremantle , Kalamunda , Mundaring , Rockingham , Serpentine-Jarrahdale , Armadale , were above $275,000.

Property Prices Homeownership Australia Housing Market Profits

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Made is not necessarily Australian-owned, and actual local businesses are calling for clearer labellingIt is an iconic Australian logo, but a coalition of businesses want Aussie-made logos to be made clearer after a survey finds more than half of consumers are being misled into buying foreign-owned products.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian Rare Earth receives green light for uranium exploration project in South Australian Riverland regionLicensing approvals have been granted for a uranium exploration project in a remote area of South Australia. The project, spanning a total 3,000 square kilometres, is expected to start in October.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australian house prices: All sectors of the Australian economy are being hit by housingAustralia’s housing woes are causing policymakers, investors and households to make decisions they might not ordinarily make. But to fix it, we need to escape a vicious cycle.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

What's the difference between 'Australian-made' and 'Australian-owned'?Consumers are inadvertently purchasing foreign-owned grocery items while believing they&x27;re suppporting Aussie brands, according to a group of Australian-owned businesses.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Tickets on sale: It’s the Big Australian vs the Australian governmentSo intense has the standoff between BHP and the Albanese government become that the parties are even contesting who started the fight.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »