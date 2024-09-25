Australia Share Market Poised for Gains as Wall Street Reaches Record Highs

Locally, the monthly consumer price index out later this morning will be closely watched after the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to keep interest rates on hold.
Beijing's announcement of a raft of measures to support its economy yesterday gave investors a reason to believe that China was getting serious about its economic growth ambitions, an economist says.Here's NAB's head of FX Strategy, Ray Attrill, talking to The Business about why we can expect the dollar to keep rising in the next few months.
On Thursday the US Federal Reserve joined the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and central banks in China, Sweden and the European Union in what its officials expect to be a series of cuts, kicking off with a double-header: a cut of 50 percentage points instead of the usual 25.
The department store revealed back in June that is was considering buying up more than 700 of Premier Investment's apparel stores, including Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Jacqui E and Dotti.“Premier has prioritised exploring Myer’s approach of a proposed combination with Premier’s Apparel Brands business,” it said in its financial year results.Sales were also lower, declining 2.9 per cent to $1.6 billion in the same period.
It said each order displayed characteristics of an intention to 'mark the close', meaning each order was placed within the last minute of market close, impacting the daily settlement price, in a direction favourable to the client's existing interest in that contract. "This can lead to higher energy bills for consumers who are already struggling with the cost of living."Ian Verrender has you covered with this quick summary below, featuring mining stocks, the Australian dollar and the People's Bank of China.ended at record numbers despite a report showing the US consumer confidence level declined in September, according to the Conference Board.and came as a surprise to many economists who had expected the level to rise.
