Australia's Wong Urges Adherence to International Humanitarian Law at UN Security Council

The foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong , is addressing the UN security council in New York now. Australia is not a security council member at present, but is contributing to an open debate on the maintenance of international peace and security. Wong began by repeating one of her themes of the week – the need to adhere to international humanitarian law to limit suffering in conflict: War has rules – even when confronting terrorists; even when defending borders. Civilians need to be protected.

But in conflicts around the world, this is not happening. Nearly a year ago, Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis – the worst loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust – and Hamas terrorists continue to hold hostages. In Israel’s response, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed – more than 11,000 children. And more than 300 aid workers since this war began. Gaza is the deadliest place on earth to be an aid worker.

