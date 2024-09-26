Australia's Supermarket Industry Under Fire for Price Gouging and Misleading Discounts

Soaring prices at the checkout, a lack of competition and customers losing trust about specials and discount schemes. That’s the competition watchdog’s assessment of the state of Australia’s supermarket industry as it looks to make the weekly shop fairer for consumers.

“Many consumers have told us that they are losing trust in the sale price claims by supermarkets.”The supermarket inquiry received information from more than 21,000 customers, the most for a consumer survey done by the commission.

Consumer Rights Supermarkets Prices Competition Discounts Misleading Advertising

