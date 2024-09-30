Australia Investigating Weaponization Of Chinese-Made Electric Vehicles

Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek says the nation’s security agencies are looking into the possible weaponisation of Chinese-made electric vehicles as part of the country’s $600 million cybersecurity strategy as Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce took the government to task over the issue. Her comments come a week after the US said it would ban Chinese-connected car technology from vehicles driven in the US over national security concerns, which would include hardware and software.

Barnaby Joyce and Tanya Plibersek go head-to-head on Sunrise. They also followed Israel’s apparent booby trapping of pagers and phones used by terrorist organisation Hezbollah this month, which killed 37 and saw more than 2000 people injured after hundreds of handheld pagers simultaneously exploded. On Monday, Plibersek joined Sunrise host Nat Barr and Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce for Hot Topics, where she was questioned about the imported technology and the potential for foreign interference.

Politics Cybersecurity China Electric Vehicles National Security Weaponization

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liberal Senator Criticizes New Workplace Watchdog as 'Too Weak' to Stop Political WeaponizationLiberal senator Linda Reynolds has criticized the new Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission, arguing that it is not strong enough to prevent the “weaponization” of parliament. While welcoming the commission’s establishment, Reynolds believes its limited reach and the legal protection afforded to parliamentary debate will hinder its effectiveness in addressing inappropriate behaviour.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

2025 GWM Haval H7: Chinese 'Big Dog' SUV set to be unleashed in Australia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

US national security adviser reveals new plan for Australia to help curb Chinese dominanceIn an exclusive interview inside the White House, Jake Sullivan revealed details of a new scheme he ranks as a top priority for the Biden administration.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australia Watches as US Eyes Ban on Chinese Software and Hardware in Smart VehiclesThe Albanese government says it is closely watching a potential move by the US to ban Chinese software and hardware in smart vehicles due to national security concerns. The US Commerce Department is expected to announce the proposed ban, citing worries about Chinese companies accessing and tracking American driver data and potentially manipulating their vehicles through communications systems and automated driving software.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Australia sends expert teams to Fiji as Chinese state-backed hackers attack Pacific Islands ForumThe ABC is told the cyber breach was 'extensive' and that the group behind the hack was intent on gathering information about the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and its operations.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia monitors US ban on Chinese car software over security fearsThe US is set to ban Chinese-made connected-car technology amid concerns that Beijing could access Americans’ data and even remotely disable cars on US roads.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »