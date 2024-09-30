Australia Clinches ODI Series Decider Against Rain-Affected England

England collapsed after a spectacular start with the bat as Australia won the ODI series decider on a rainy day in Bristol, and Australia have beaten England to win the ODI series. It was an odd game, played with half an eye on the weather, but in the end Australia were emphatic winners.
The forecast for this evening is abysmal, so once the players go off there is almost no chance of any more play. Well bowled Matthew Potts. Short had punched the previous ball for four, a terrific stroke through extra cover, and tried to repeat the shot. Potts found just enough seam movement to take a thin edge through to Jamie Smith.Adil Rashid, England’s likeliest source of wickets on this pitch, comes into the attack. I know he doesn’t like bowling in the Powerplay but in this unique situation England sure missed a trick by holding him back.
“Watching on telly from a wet and windy morning in Manhattan ,” says Thomas Walker. “Loving this early Aussie onslaught, but is seems ridiculously easy to reach the boundary on this ground; is it actually that small? How does it compare to other fields around the world? I’m intentionally not calling it a ‘stadium’ because it literally looks like someone’s backyard.”
Potts adjusts his length after that and is a bit unfortunate when Short thick-edges another boundary. He has 27 from 13 balls and Australia have belted 30 from the last two overs.. Head clipped him to fine leg for four, then Short pummelled consecutive short balls for four through the covers and six over midwicket.3rd over: Australia 16-0
