At Least 23 Dead in Thailand School Bus Fire

At least 23 people died in Thailand when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire in the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, police said on Tuesday.

Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said. The blaze was later extinguished. A Reuters photographer saw fire trucks, police and rescue vehicles parked around the blackened vehicle, with a cluster of firefighters at the entrance.“Teachers told us that the fire ignited very quickly,” acting police chief Kittirat Phanphet told a press conference.

Thailand Bus Fire School Trip Fatalities Investigation Accident

