Assange: I pleaded guilty to journalism to be free

In his first public appearance since being released from prison, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has testified in Strasbourg and said he was forced to plead “guilty to journalism” in exchange for his freedom. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has declared “journalism is not a crime” during his first public appearance since his release from prison.
Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, addressed a hearing at the European Council on Tuesday about his incarceration over the Cablegate scandal. Picture: Johannes Simon/Getty Images “I did not plead guilty to anything else. I hope my testimony today can serve to highlight the weakness, the weaknesses of the existing safeguards, and to help those whose cases are less visible, but who are equally vulnerable.”"I am not free today because the system worked. I am free today because after years of incarceration I pleaded guilty to journalism.
The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has been set to release a report on the Wikileaks case this week. “Assange is not a journalist... the way he tries to claim. He is definitely an activist. I presume he will continue his activism but in no means is he a journalist,” Mr Ware told Sky News in June.
