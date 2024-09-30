Asofa-Solomona Misses Grand Final After Judiciary Blow

The Storm have suffered a monumental blow with man mountain Nelson Asofa-Solomona to miss Sunday’s grand final showdown with Penrith after he failed in his bid to have a grade three careless high tackle reduced at the judiciary.

The veteran prop had been seeking a rare double downgrade to a grade one which would have seen him escape with a fine.“I had a fair hearing. All my energy will go towards my team to get the result.” Dr Morgan was unable to go into the symptoms he showed without Collins’ consent, however he made it clear that the Roosters prop showed signs of concussion.

Once again, Dr Morgan made it clear he cannot disclose the symptoms shown by Collins due to confidentiality concerns. They described the level of force as a “high level” which was significantly higher than that of Holmes’ Origin tackle.

