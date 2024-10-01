Arson attacks on Adelaide businesses linked to illicit tobacco trade

Arson attacks on a popular restaurant in Adelaide ’s west and several other businesses this year are being investigated over potential links to the illicit tobacco trade . South Australia Police have established Operation Eclipse to probe arson, assaults and money laundering connected to gangs feuding over control of the illegal tobacco trade .

Police taskforce launched in bid to head off tobacco war. Detectives have so far linked seven arson attacks to the trade. These include an attack on Saray Kebab House on August 30 and another on the Alsultan Restaurant and Shisha Lounge on September 7. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by business owners subjected to attacks. Police have identified 15 suspects who may be connected to the attacks.

Arson Tobacco Trade Gangs Adelaide Operation Eclipse

