American Woman Becomes First To Use Australian-Made 'Suicide Capsule' In Switzerland

A number of arrests have been made after an American woman was the first person to use a" suicide capsule " made by an Australian doctor.An American woman has become the first person to use an Australian-made “ suicide capsule ”, sparking multiple arrests in northern Switzerland where she is said to have died under a canopy of trees.

The 3D-printed capsule, which cost more than AUD$1.5 million, is operated without medical supervision, with the person simply pressing a button on the inside. While euthanasia is prohibited in Switzerland, assisted dying has been legal in the country since the early 1940s. The company said the woman had suffered from"severe immune compromise", and the only person present at her death was Dr Florian Willet, co-president of The Last Resort, an affiliate of Exit International.Dr Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the capsule. Picture: David Mariuz/Getty Images.

Suicide Capsule Euthanasia Assisted Suicide Switzerland Dr Philip Nitschke

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian woman’s warning after having to pay visa-on-arrival twice at Bali airport7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

American-Turkish woman shot dead at anti-settler protest in West BankWitnesses say Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was fired at by Israel Defense Forces soldiers positioned in nearby field

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian woman details year-long experience to repair teeth after seeing overseas dentist7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Australian woman Cigdem Aslan arrested in Türkiye on suspicion of supporting PKK Kurdish separatist groupCigdem Aslan, whose Australian passport is in the name of Lenna Aslan, was reportedly arrested at Istanbul Airport on suspicion of conducting activities for the PKK, a banned terrorist group in both Türkiye and Australia.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

'Deeply disturbing': Turkish-American woman 'shot in the head' by Israeli forcesTwenty-six-year-old activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was fatally shot by Israeli forces during a demonstration against illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. A professor said she 'begged her not to go' to the protest.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian woman arrested on terror charges in Turkey, local media reportAn Australian woman has been arrested in Turkey on allegations of being part of a terrorist organisation, Turkish media report.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »